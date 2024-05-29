Maanshan Iron & Steel Welcomes New Chairman

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co (HK:0323) has released an update.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co. has announced the appointment of Mr. Jiang Yuxiang as the new executive director and chairman, effective from 29 May 2024. Jiang’s extensive experience in the industry includes various senior roles at Magang Group and China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited. Along with his directorial duties, Jiang will also serve as the authorised representative for the company.

For further insights into HK:0323 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.