Maanshan Iron & Steel Welcomes New Chairman

May 29, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co (HK:0323) has released an update.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co. has announced the appointment of Mr. Jiang Yuxiang as the new executive director and chairman, effective from 29 May 2024. Jiang’s extensive experience in the industry includes various senior roles at Magang Group and China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited. Along with his directorial duties, Jiang will also serve as the authorised representative for the company.

