Maanshan Iron & Steel Schedules Key Meeting for 2024

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co. has announced an extraordinary general meeting set for December 20, 2024, in Maanshan City, China. Key resolutions include approving agreements with China Baowu Steel Group and Baowu Group Finance from 2025 to 2027, which could have significant implications for stakeholders. Shareholders must register by December 13, 2024, to attend and vote.

