News & Insights

Stocks

Maanshan Iron & Steel to Hold Key Shareholders Meeting

November 07, 2024 — 04:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co (HK:0323) has released an update.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co. is set to hold its fifth extraordinary general meeting on November 27, 2024, where key resolutions like the repurchase and cancellation of restricted shares, and changes in the company’s auditor and supervisor will be discussed. The meeting will take place in Maanshan City, Anhui Province, China, and shareholders must adhere to specific registration procedures to attend. This meeting could influence the company’s stock performance, drawing interest from investors keen on understanding its strategic moves.

For further insights into HK:0323 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAANF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.