Maanshan Iron & Steel to Hold Key Shareholders Meeting

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co. is set to hold its fifth extraordinary general meeting on November 27, 2024, where key resolutions like the repurchase and cancellation of restricted shares, and changes in the company’s auditor and supervisor will be discussed. The meeting will take place in Maanshan City, Anhui Province, China, and shareholders must adhere to specific registration procedures to attend. This meeting could influence the company’s stock performance, drawing interest from investors keen on understanding its strategic moves.

