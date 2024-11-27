Maanshan Iron & Steel Gains Approval for Key Resolutions

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co (HK:0323) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited successfully passed all resolutions at their 2024 fifth Extraordinary General Meeting, with significant shareholder participation. Notably, the resolution for the repurchase and cancellation of certain restricted shares was approved. This demonstrates strong shareholder support and strategic direction for the company.

For further insights into HK:0323 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.