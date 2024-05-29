Maanshan Iron & Steel EGM: Resolutions Approved

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co (HK:0323) has released an update.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co. successfully held its 2024 first extraordinary general meeting (EGM), with all proposed resolutions passed. The meeting was attended by shareholders representing nearly 70% of the voting rights, indicating strong shareholder engagement. The EGM proceedings were in accordance with the Company Law and the firm’s Articles of Association, ensuring legal and statutory compliance.

