Maanshan Iron & Steel Confirms Leadership and Meetings

May 29, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co (HK:0323) has released an update.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited has successfully held its board meeting, resulting in the unanimous re-election of Mr. Jiang Yuxiang as chairman. Mr. Yuxiang was also elected to the strategic and sustainable development committee and the nomination committee, as well as appointed as the authorized representative for the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Additionally, the company has scheduled its A and H shares class meetings for June 19, 2024, following the annual general meeting.

