News & Insights

Stocks

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co. Calls for Key Shareholder Vote

May 30, 2024 — 05:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co (HK:0323) has released an update.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co. has announced a significant shareholders’ meeting for H share investors, scheduled for June 19, 2024, to vote on approving amendments to the company’s Articles of Association. Shareholders must register by June 13 to attend, and the company has outlined detailed proxy appointment and registration procedures for those who cannot attend in person.

For further insights into HK:0323 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAANF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.