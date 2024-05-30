Maanshan Iron & Steel Co. Calls for Key Shareholder Vote

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co (HK:0323) has released an update.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co. has announced a significant shareholders’ meeting for H share investors, scheduled for June 19, 2024, to vote on approving amendments to the company’s Articles of Association. Shareholders must register by June 13 to attend, and the company has outlined detailed proxy appointment and registration procedures for those who cannot attend in person.

