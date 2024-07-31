News & Insights

MAA Q2 Profit Down

July 31, 2024 — 05:21 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., or MAA (MAA), Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $101.03 million or $0.86 per share, compared to $144.77 million or $1.24 per share last year.

Funds from operations for the quarter were $2.06 per share, compared to $2.39 per share. Core FFO per share was $2.22, compared to $2.28 last year.

Second-quarter net revenues were $546.44 million compared to $535.15 million last year.

RTTNews
