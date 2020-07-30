MAA Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on July 30, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://ir.maac.com/Events

To listen to the call, dial (877) 830-2596 (US) or (785) 424-1743 (International) with Conference ID is MAA.

For a replay call, dial (800) 283-4605 (US) or (402) 220-0874 (International).

