MAA Q1 FFO Tops Estimates, Revenues Dip, Occupancy Declines

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. MAA reported first-quarter 2026 core funds from operations (FFO) per share of $2.13, edging past the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12. The metric declined 3.2% from a year ago.

Results reflected the same-store effective blended lease rate growth year over year, though lower occupancy marred the performance to an extent.

Rental and other property revenues rose marginally year over year to $553.73 million but missed the consensus mark of $555.97 million.

MAA’s Same-Store Math Shows Pressure on NOI & Improved Leasing

Same-store trends were mixed in the quarter. Same-store revenues declined 0.4% from the year-ago period, while expenses increased 1.3%, resulting in a 1.3% drop in same-store NOI. Average effective rent per unit slipped 0.3% to $1,685.

Leasing indicators suggested stabilization, though not a full rebound. In the first quarter of 2026, MAA’s same-store effective blended lease rate growth was -0.3%, improving 20 basis points year over year and 140 basis points sequentially. The sequential lift was driven by a 110-basis-point improvement in effective new-lease pricing and a 70-basis-point improvement in renewal pricing from the fourth quarter of 2025. The 7% decline in effective new-lease rates was partly offset by 5.4% growth in renewal pricing.

The average physical occupancy for the same-store portfolio in the first quarter was 95.5%, a decline of 10 basis points (bps) over the prior-year period. Our estimate was pegged at 95.7%.

As of March 31, 2026, resident turnover in the same-store portfolio remained historically low at 39.9%. This stemmed from low levels of move-outs related to buying single-family homes (11.1/%).

Interest expenses increased 13.8% year over year.

MAA’s Advanced Development and Lease-Up Activity

On the investment side, MAA completed two developments during the quarter: MAA Breakwater in Tampa, FL, and MAA Liberty Row in Charlotte, NC. As of March 31, 2026, the company had six active development projects totaling 1,788 units, with expected total costs of $622.5 million and $388.3 million spent to date.

Lease-up remained a meaningful swing factor. MAA ended the quarter with five lease-up communities totaling 1,843 units at 68.3% physical occupancy, with $633.2 million of costs incurred. The company also expanded its land pipeline, adding parcels in Northern Virginia and Kansas City through its pre-purchase development program and another parcel in Nashville, TN, in April 2026.

Mid-America Apartment Keeps Liquidity and Leverage Steady

MAA exited the quarter with $839.2 million of combined cash and available capacity under its unsecured revolving credit facility.

In February 2026, MAA disposed of a 316-unit apartment community in Houston, TX, generating net proceeds of about $41 million.

Balance sheet metrics remained steady. Total debt stood at $5.7 billion as of March 31, 2026, with net debt to adjusted EBITDAre at 4.5X. The average effective interest rate was 3.9%, fixed-rate debt represented 87.1% of the total, and the average years to maturity was 6.1.

MAA Returns Capital and Maintains 2026 Outlook

Capital returns continued alongside portfolio investment. During the first quarter, MAA repurchased 0.6 million shares at a weighted average price of $130.46 for a total consideration of about $73 million.

For the second quarter of 2026, MAA guided core FFO per share in the band of $2.00-$2.12, implying a $2.06 midpoint and reflecting expected headwinds from same-store NOI and interest expense, partly offset by lower overhead and share repurchases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.10 lies within the range.

Management maintained its 2026 core FFO per share at $8.53 (range: $8.37-$8.69). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $8.53 and lies within the range.

MAA’s Zacks Rank

Currently, MAA carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Quote

Performance of Other Residential REITs

Essex Property Trust Inc. ESS reported first-quarter 2026 core FFO per share of $4.06, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.96 by 2.5%. The figure improved 2.3% from $3.97 in the year-ago quarter. Results reflected favorable growth in same-property NOI and higher occupancy.

AvalonBay Communities AVB reported first-quarter 2026 core FFO per share of $2.83, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.80. AVB’s same-store economic occupancy held at 96.1%, underscoring steady demand heading into the peak leasing season. The quarter benefited from incremental development NOI and commercial NOI.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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