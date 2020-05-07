Markets
MAA

MAA Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on May 7, 2020, to discuss Q1 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.maac.com

To listen to the call, dial (877) 876-9173 (US) or (785) 424-1667(International). The Conference ID is MAA.

For a replay call, dial (800) 283-4605 (US) or (402) 220-0874 (International).

