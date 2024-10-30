16:47 EDT MAA (MAA) narrows 2024 core FFO view to $8.80-$8.96 from $8.74-$9.02, consensus $8.88
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MAA:
- MAA Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- MAA upgraded to Strong Buy from Market Perform at Raymond James
- MAA price target raised to $160 from $145 at BTIG
- MAA announces ‘minor’ damage due to Hurricanes Helene and Milton
- MAA price target raised to $169 from $148 at RBC Capital
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.