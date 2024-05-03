MAA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $132.16, changing hands as high as $134.54 per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAA's low point in its 52 week range is $115.56 per share, with $158.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $133.74. The MAA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

