M&A winter hits a rare inflation-proof hotspot

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Inflation and a possible recession are deterring most chief executives from dealmaking. Yet in the niche world of customer-service outsourcing, it may be a boon. Groups like Sitel and 2.6 billion euro Majorel handle everything from phone calls, social media, web chats and other queries on behalf of large companies. Their services should be in demand as rising labour and materials costs force businesses to cut expenses and simplify. The sector is extremely fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for just 27% of the market, according to UBS.

Hence a deal https://ir.majorel.com/websites/majorel/English/99999/pdf-download.html?filename=Creating_a_new_global_leader_in_the_CX_industry__Majorel.pdf&lg=en announced on Monday, in which Majorel shareholders will get 440 million euros in cash plus 44% of the new combined company. It’s a little hard to work out whether that’s a good deal. Most of the offer is in privately held Sitel’s stock, which doesn’t trade. Majorel’s shares went up 9% on Monday morning, which compares with a more normal change-of-control premium of around 30%. None of that will bother the two sides’ bankers, JPMorgan and Lazard, who are probably just excited to have something to do. (By Liam Proud)

