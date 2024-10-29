M&A Research Institute Reports Strong Financial Growth

M&A Research Institute Holdings Inc. (JP:9552) has released an update.

M&A Research Institute Holdings Inc. reported significant growth in its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending September 2024, with net sales and profits nearly doubling from the previous year. The company also incorporated three new subsidiaries, which contributed to its strong financial performance. Looking ahead, the company forecasts continued growth in the upcoming fiscal year, aiming for increased net sales and profitability.

