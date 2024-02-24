M&A Research Institute Holdings (TSE:9552) Price Target Increased by 14.09% to 5,576.09

The average one-year price target for M&A Research Institute Holdings (TSE:9552) has been revised to 5,576.08 / share. This is an increase of 14.09% from the prior estimate of 4,887.58 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,242.00 to a high of 7,875.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.90% from the latest reported closing price of 6,710.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in M&A Research Institute Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 21.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9552 is 0.27%, an increase of 11.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 159.26% to 1,215K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GISYX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Institutional Class holds 313K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company.

WCMSX - WCM International Small Cap Growth Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 222K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing an increase of 69.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9552 by 6.69% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 122K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 69.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9552 by 0.26% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 121K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares, representing an increase of 19.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9552 by 6.92% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 99K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing an increase of 23.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9552 by 26.39% over the last quarter.

