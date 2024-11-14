News & Insights

M&A Research Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Breach

November 14, 2024 — 01:25 am EST

M&A Research Institute Holdings Inc. (JP:9552) has released an update.

M&A Research Institute Holdings Inc. is facing a lawsuit from e-LogiT co., ltd., which claims the company breached its duty of care as an intermediary in a transaction involving Avis Japan Corporation. The lawsuit seeks damages amounting to JPY 317.3 million against both M&A Research and Avis Japan’s representative. However, M&A Research denies these allegations, labeling the lawsuit as unfounded and damaging to its reputation.

