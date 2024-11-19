News & Insights

Stocks
HOOD

M&A News: Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) Will Acquire TradePMR for $300M

November 19, 2024 — 11:20 am EST

Written by Shrilekha Pethe for TipRanks ->

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) announced on Tuesday that it will acquire TradePMR for $300 million in a cash and stock deal. TradePMR is a custodial and portfolio management platform for registered investment advisors (RIA). With this acquisition, the financial services company aims to enter the investment advisory business and expand its offerings.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The acquisition of TradePMR is expected to close in the first half of 2025. The company stated that the RIA market is worth $7 trillion and represents a significant opportunity for the financial services company.

HOOD Is Steadily Expanding Its Services

Over the past few months, Robinhood has steadily transformed into a comprehensive financial services provider. The company has introduced a credit card, launched a desktop trading platform, and expanded its capabilities to include futures and index options trading. Additionally, Robinhood rolled out contracts allowing users to bet on the U.S. presidential election.

Is HOOD Stock a Good Buy?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about HOOD stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys, seven Holds, and one Sell. Over the past three months, HOOD has soared by more than 70%, and the average HOOD price target of $27.38 implies a downside potential of 22.1% from current levels.

See more HOOD analyst ratings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HOOD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.