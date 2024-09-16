News & Insights

Stocks
C

M&A News: Citigroup (NYSE:C) Sells Trust Business to JTC for $80M

September 16, 2024 — 01:02 pm EDT

Written by Shrilekha Pethe for TipRanks ->

Professional services provider JTC announced on Monday that it will acquire Citigroup’s (C) global fiduciary and trust administration services unit, Citi Trust, for $80 million. Citi Trust manages over $70 billion in assets for over 2,000 ultra-high-net-worth clients across seven locations, including New York, Delaware, Singapore, and Switzerland.

Citi Trust Sale Reflects Bank’s Strategy to Streamline Operations

The acquisition is expected to expand JTC’s presence in the U.S. and will add over 420 employees across eight cities. Citi had first disclosed its plans to sell the unit earlier this year. This sale is part of the banking giant’s CEO Jane Fraser’s strategy to streamline operations, reduce costs, and boost the bank’s performance, following similar divestments in recent years.

Citi’s COO Stripped of Data Compliance Responsibility

Meanwhile, Citi stripped its COO, Anand Selva, of his responsibility for heading the data compliance team after the bank was fined $136 million earlier this year for “insufficient progress” in fixing data management issues. Selva will lose responsibility for about 800 employees, and his responsibility for data compliance will be shared with Tim Ryan. Ryan is Citi’s new CTO, who joined in June this year.

This marks the third time in three years that Citi has reassigned the task of overseeing the bank’s data problems. This decision was made following a series of meetings between CEO Jane Fraser and its executives, aiming to expedite the overhaul of the bank. Selva will remain responsible for improving Citi’s risk controls and will continue to lead the bank’s back-office operations. However, this shift was made as Selva was seen as stretched too thin.

Is Citigroup a Buy or Sell?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about Citigroup stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys and seven Holds. Over the past year, Citi has surged by more than 40%, and the average Citigroup price target of $70.97 implies an upside potential of 21.7% from current levels.

See more Citigroup analyst ratings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

C

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.