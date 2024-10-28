M&A News: AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Will Acquire Aliada Therapeutics for $1.4B

AbbVie (ABBV) has announced it will acquire Aliada Therapeutics in an all-cash deal for $1.4 billion, with the transaction expected to close by the end of this year.

Why Is ABBV Acquiring Aliada?

AbbVie’s interest in Aliada stems from its commitment to neuroscience as a primary growth area. This acquisition grants AbbVie access to Aliada’s lead compound, ALIA-1758, an antibody under development for treating Alzheimer’s disease.

Commenting on the acquisition, AbbVie’s EVP of R&D and Chief Scientific Officer, Roopal Thakkar, M.D., noted, “This acquisition immediately positions us to advance ALIA-1758, a potentially best-in-class disease-modifying therapy for Alzheimer’s disease. In addition, Aliada’s novel BBB [blood-brain barrier]-crossing technology strengthens our R&D capabilities to accelerate the development of next-generation therapies for neurological disorders.”

With Aliada’s blood-brain barrier-crossing technology now in its toolkit, AbbVie is positioned to develop more effective ways to deliver treatments directly to the brain. This capability marks a critical advance in addressing neurological conditions that were once challenging to treat.

Is ABBV Stock a Buy or Sell?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about ABBV stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys, and seven Holds. Over the past year, ABBV has surged by more than 35%, and the average ABBV price target of $204.29 implies an upside potential of 8.2% from current levels.

