M&A Market for Financial Advisor Practices Heated Due to Private Equity

According to recent SEC filings from LPL Financial and Cambridge Investment Research, it’s clear that M&A activity remains robust. Lately, it’s the independent broker-dealers that have been the most aggressive in terms of dealmaking.

For instance, LPL Financial revealed that it made 19 acquisitions in 2023 using its ‘liquidity and succession’ program for a total of $190 million although this could rise as high as $297 million depending if certain criteria is met. Currently, LPL is a leading broker-dealer with over 21,000 advisors.

Previously, broker-dealers offered succession plans for retiring financial advisors. A new development is that these broker-dealers are buying up their own advisors’ books. The most notable recent example is LPL buying one of its own branches, Financial Resources Group Investment Services which managed $40 billion in assets.

The catalyst for this trend is the entry of private equity buyers into the marketplace which is increasing pressure on independent broker-dealers to retain the books of their existing advisors. According to Carolyn Armitage, an industry consultant, “Private equity buyers are willing to pay more for those assets. A firm like LPL also has a big advantage since they self-clear and that’s a more diversified way to earn money on those assets.”

Finsum: The M&A market for financial advisors’ practices remains heated. Private equity buyers are a new force and willing to pay large multiples. It’s forcing independent broker-dealers like LPL to be aggressive in order to ensure that existing advisors’ assets don’t migrate to a different platform.

advisors

wealth management

private equity

recruiting

LPL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.