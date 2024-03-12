M&A Market for Financial Advisor Practices Heated Due to Private Equity

According to recent SEC filings from LPL Financial and Cambridge Investment Research, it’s clear that M&A activity remains robust. Lately, it’s the independent broker-dealers that have been the most aggressive in terms of dealmaking.
For instance, LPL Financial revealed that it made 19 acquisitions in 2023 using its ‘liquidity and succession’ program for a total of $190 million although this could rise as high as $297 million depending if certain criteria is met. Currently, LPL is a leading broker-dealer with over 21,000 advisors.
Previously, broker-dealers offered succession plans for retiring financial advisors. A new development is that these broker-dealers are buying up their own advisors’ books. The most notable recent example is LPL buying one of its own branches, Financial Resources Group Investment Services which managed $40 billion in assets.
The catalyst for this trend is the entry of private equity buyers into the marketplace which is increasing pressure on independent broker-dealers to retain the books of their existing advisors. According to Carolyn Armitage, an industry consultant, “Private equity buyers are willing to pay more for those assets. A firm like LPL also has a big advantage since they self-clear and that’s a more diversified way to earn money on those assets.”
Finsum: The M&A market for financial advisors’ practices remains heated. Private equity buyers are a new force and willing to pay large multiples. It’s forcing independent broker-dealers like LPL to be aggressive in order to ensure that existing advisors’ assets don’t migrate to a different platform.
