MA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $356.02, changing hands as low as $353.76 per share. Mastercard Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MA's low point in its 52 week range is $305.605 per share, with $401.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $356.01. The MA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.