M&A Is Heating Up in the Real Estate Sector -- Could These Stocks Be Next?

We've seen two big mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals in the real estate sector in recent weeks, with Realty Income (NYSE: O) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) both announcing mergers with smaller peers. In this video, Fool.com contributors and real estate experts Matt Frankel and Tyler Crowe discuss some others that could be excellent acquisition candidates.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 2, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 7, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Vici Properties

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Vici Properties wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 6, 2023

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in EPR Properties, Realty Income, Simon Property Group, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, and Vici Properties. Tyler Crowe has positions in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Vici Properties. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Realty Income. The Motley Fool recommends EPR Properties, Healthpeak Properties, Simon Property Group, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, and Vici Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.