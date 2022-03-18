M&A honchos try U.S. trustbusters in absentia

Reuters Reuters

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters Breakingviews) - Lina Khan is in New Orleans, without actually being there. At the annual Tulane Corporate Law Institute in the Big Easy this week, high-profile merger lawyers and bankers took aim at regulators, specifically Khan, the head of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. They may feel haunted by her presence but, in reality, mergers are mostly experiencing rational checks and balances.

The conference kicked off on Thursday with a speech from Gordon Dyal, a former Goldman Sachs banker with an eponymous advisory firm. He couldn’t remember, he said, when there had been an FTC chair with “such bias.” Following up was Melissa Sawyer, partner at law firm Sullivan & Cromwell, who noted that “our leaders prefer companies grow organically” rather than through deals. Paul Weiss’s Scott Barshay, who also noted what he perceived as regulatory bias, sees the technology sector taking the brunt of it.

But a focus on Khan neglects other factors that make deals harder to do. Pandemic and now war have heightened sensitivities to those risks, and partners in mergers want protection against them. Material adverse change clauses, the fine print that can allow buyers and sellers to wriggle out of deals in some circumstances, have become more descriptive and longer, causing dealmaking to slow down.

And while watchdogs are for sure being less cooperative these days, parts of the critique are unconvincing. Dan Burch, chief executive of consulting firm MacKenzie Partners, is concerned his clients might be at a disadvantage with what's known as universal proxy voting. That's a Securities and Exchange Commission effort to streamline the process by which shareholders choose directors, particularly when there are candidates rivaling a company's own nominees, and in the 21st century it's a no-brainer. So are the regulator's proposed changes to the speed with which activist investors and others would have to report certain levels of shareholding – a push which John Coates, the SEC’s former director for corporate finance, said would be a battle.

In any event, the truth is in the numbers. Both dealmakers and activist investors are off to a busy start this year. Microsoft’s $69 billion bid for Activision Blizzard, Frontier Airlines' deal with Spirit Airlines, and Intel’s deal with Tower Semiconductor have all been announced, and Amazon.com's purchase of movie studio MGM closed this week despite Khan's pre-FTC work suggesting the e-commerce giant acts in anticompetitive ways.

Meanwhile there are cage-rattling campaigns under way at big names like Hasbro, McDonald’s and Bed Bath & Beyond. Dyal pleaded that the lawyers find ways to get transactions done more quickly. Chances are, the Tulane folks are on the same page.

- The Tulane Corporate Law Institute is holding its annual conference in New Orleans on March 17 and 18.

