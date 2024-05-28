MA Financial Group’s AGM: Unanimous Shareholder Approval

MA Financial Group Limited (AU:MAF) has released an update.

MA Financial Group Limited has successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions carried, including the re-election of directors and approval of executive remuneration and incentive plans. Shareholder support was strong across all items, reflecting confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:MAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.