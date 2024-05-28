News & Insights

Stocks

MA Financial Group’s AGM: Unanimous Shareholder Approval

May 28, 2024 — 11:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MA Financial Group Limited (AU:MAF) has released an update.

MA Financial Group Limited has successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions carried, including the re-election of directors and approval of executive remuneration and incentive plans. Shareholder support was strong across all items, reflecting confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:MAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.