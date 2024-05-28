News & Insights

MA Financial Group Optimistic Despite Market Challenges

MA Financial Group Limited (AU:MAF) has released an update.

MA Financial Group Limited has showcased resilience in 2023 despite challenges such as rising interest rates and market volatility, maintaining steady growth with record client inflows and a robust asset management sector. The company sustained its shareholder dividend at 20 cents per share, fully franked, while strategically investing in growth areas including private credit funds, residential lending, and expanding into overseas markets. These investments, particularly in their MA Money lending service and international expansions, are expected to contribute significantly to the company’s future earnings growth.

