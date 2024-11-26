MA Financial Group Increases Stake in IPD Group

IPD Group Ltd (AU:IPG) has released an update.

MA Financial Group Limited has become a substantial holder in IPD Group Ltd, acquiring a 5.5% voting power through various funds and subsidiaries. This strategic move highlights MAF’s growing influence and interest in IPD Group, potentially impacting the company’s future direction in the financial markets.

