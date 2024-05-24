News & Insights

MA Financial Group Ends Significant Stake in QANTM IP

May 24, 2024 — 12:47 am EDT

Qantm Intellectual Property Ltd. (AU:QIP) has released an update.

MA Financial Group Limited and its associated entities have ceased to be substantial holders in QANTM Intellectual Property Ltd as of May 9, 2024. This change follows their last notification of substantial holding to the company on April 9, 2024. The detailed list of entities is included in Annexure A of the official notice.

