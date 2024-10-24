MA Financial Group Boosts Stake in ARN Media

HT&E Ltd (AU:A1N) has released an update.

MA Financial Group Limited has increased its stake in ARN Media Limited from 5.98% to 7.76%, marking a significant boost in their voting power. This move reflects MA Financial Group’s growing influence in the company, as they manage substantial investment funds with voting rights. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it may impact the strategic direction of ARN Media.

