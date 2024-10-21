News & Insights

MA Financial Exits Stake in Income Asset Management

October 21, 2024 — 10:30 pm EDT

Income Asset Management Group Limited (AU:IAM) has released an update.

MA Financial Group Limited has announced that it has ceased to be a substantial holder in Income Asset Management Group Limited as of October 18, 2024. This change marks a significant shift in their investment strategy, likely impacting market perceptions and trading activities related to IAM. Investors should watch how this development affects IAM’s stock and market dynamics.

