MA Earnings: Mastercard Reports Strong Q2 Results

Mastercard (MA) reported strong results for the second quarter. The company announced adjusted earnings of $3.59 per diluted share, up 24% year-over-year, which exceeded analysts’ expectations of $3.51 per share.

The payments processing company posted net revenues of $7 billion, an 11% increase year-over-year, beating consensus estimates of $6.85 billion. Additionally, Mastercard’s gross dollar volume for the second quarter was up 9%, while purchase volume increased by 10% on a local currency basis. Gross dollar volume measures the total volume of card activity in dollar terms, both domestic and cross-border, on a local currency and U.S. dollar-converted basis.

Moreover, switched volume, which measures the value of transactions on Mastercard’s network, increased by 10% in Q2, compared to 12% in Q1.

MA CEO’s Comments

Michael Miebach, Mastercard CEO, commented that the company’s robust results were “supported by continued healthy consumer spending, robust cross-border volume growth of 17%, and demand for our value-added services and solutions where net revenue increased 18%, or 19% on a currency-neutral basis.”

Cross-border volume measures international card spending processed on MA’s network. This metric went up by 17% on a local currency basis in Q2.

Is MA a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Analysts remain bullish about MA stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 22 Buys and two Holds. Over the past year, MA has increased by more than 15%, and the average MA price target of $525.05 implies an upside potential of 14% from current levels. These analyst ratings are likely to change following MA’s results today.

See more MA analyst ratings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.