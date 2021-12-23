MA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $360.87, changing hands as high as $362.46 per share. Mastercard Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MA's low point in its 52 week range is $306 per share, with $401.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $361.92. The MA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.