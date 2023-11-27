M&A Capital Partners (TYO:6080) Price Target Decreased by 8.01% to 5,576.00

The average one-year price target for M&A Capital Partners (TYO:6080) has been revised to 5,576.00 / share. This is an decrease of 8.01% from the prior estimate of 6,061.71 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,222.00 to a high of 9,450.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 162.15% from the latest reported closing price of 2,127.00 / share.

M&A Capital Partners Maintains 1.88% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.88%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in M&A Capital Partners. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6080 is 0.14%, a decrease of 42.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.22% to 2,398K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GISOX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Investor Class holds 653K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 612K shares, representing an increase of 6.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6080 by 22.44% over the last quarter.

GPGOX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 221K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPIOX - Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 216K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares, representing an increase of 14.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6080 by 14.66% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 165K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PNVAX - Putnam International Capital Opportunities Fund Shares holds 159K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares, representing an increase of 10.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6080 by 3.34% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.