M&A Activity Picking Up as Cetera Acquires TRPG

Following a couple of quiet months in terms of financial advisor recruiting, there’s been another surge in activity in terms of M&A for RIAs as covered by Ali Hibbs for WealthManagement. It’s not a coincidence that this renewal in appetites is happening along with a resurgence in ‘animal spirits’ due to strong stock market gains and constructive developments on the economic and inflation front.

Commensurately, Cetera Holdings which is the parent company of Cetera Financial Group, acquired The Retirement Planning Group (TRPG). TRPG is a firm with 14 advisors and 40 employees with headquarters in Kansas City and offices in St. Louis and Denver. It marks the first pure RIA acquisition by Cetera, but it wasn’t exactly surprising given the recent arrival of former Fidelity senior executive Mike Durbin as CEO. As of the end of Q1, Cetera had $330 billion in assets under administration and $116 billion in assets under management.

According to Durbin, the deal is accretive for Cetera and ‘represents our commitment to constantly identify and deliver multiple options that give advisors a depth of choice and flexibility to affiliate their business with Cetera.’ Earlier this year, Cetera made minority investments in Prosperity Advisors and NetVEST Financial. It also acquired the retail wealth business of Securian Financial Group.

Finsum: M&A activity is picking up once again in the RIA space after a couple of months of less activity. The most high-profile is Cetera’s acquisition of The Retirement Planning Group.

advisors

clients

wealth management

