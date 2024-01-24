M&A Activity for RIAs Expected to Remain Strong in 2024

According to Echelon Insights, 2024 will be another strong year for M&A activity with larger RIAs picking up smaller firms. This follows a strong year for the industry in 2023 despite headwinds such as higher borrowing costs which impacted buyers’ ability to impact financing. Yet, the robustness of M&A in less than ideal conditions reveals strong fundamentals.
In 2023, there were more than 320 deals for RIAs. It was the second-highest year on record other than 2022 which saw 342 deals. Over the last 5 years, the number of deals in the space have grown at a 12.1% annual compounded rate. Average assets per transaction was up 4%, while private equity was the most aggressive acquirer. In total, the sector was involved in 71% of deals and added cumulative assets of $466 billion.
Last year, the largest transactions in terms of asset size were Captrust and Cetera Financial Group. Cetera acquired Avanax for $1.2 billion to bolster its succession planning offerings and tax and wealth management capabilities. Captrust acquired Trutina Financial for $1.1 billion and had a total of 8 deals, adding $14 billion in assets.
Finsum: Research firm Echelon Insights is forecasting another strong year for RIA M&A activity in 2024. 2023 had the second-most number of deals, despite several macro headwinds.
