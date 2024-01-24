M&A Activity for RIAs Expected to Remain Strong in 2024

According to Echelon Insights, 2024 will be another strong year for M&A activity with larger RIAs picking up smaller firms. This follows a strong year for the industry in 2023 despite headwinds such as higher borrowing costs which impacted buyers’ ability to impact financing. Yet, the robustness of M&A in less than ideal conditions reveals strong fundamentals.

In 2023, there were more than 320 deals for RIAs. It was the second-highest year on record other than 2022 which saw 342 deals. Over the last 5 years, the number of deals in the space have grown at a 12.1% annual compounded rate. Average assets per transaction was up 4%, while private equity was the most aggressive acquirer. In total, the sector was involved in 71% of deals and added cumulative assets of $466 billion.

Last year, the largest transactions in terms of asset size were Captrust and Cetera Financial Group. Cetera acquired Avanax for $1.2 billion to bolster its succession planning offerings and tax and wealth management capabilities. Captrust acquired Trutina Financial for $1.1 billion and had a total of 8 deals, adding $14 billion in assets.

Finsum: Research firm Echelon Insights is forecasting another strong year for RIA M&A activity in 2024. 2023 had the second-most number of deals, despite several macro headwinds.

advisors

clients

wealth management

interest rates

private equity

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.