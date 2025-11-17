M31 Technology (TPEX:6643) Price Target Decreased by 10.96% to 497.56

The average one-year price target for M31 Technology (TPEX:6643) has been revised to NT$497.56 / share. This is a decrease of 10.96% from the prior estimate of NT$558.79 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$444.40 to a high of NT$602.70 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 39.02% from the latest reported closing price of NT$816.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in M31 Technology. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 29.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6643 is 0.37%, an increase of 37.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.05% to 1,960K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MSMLX - MATTHEWS ASIA SMALL COMPANIES FUND Investor Class Shares holds 526K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 475K shares , representing an increase of 9.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6643 by 3.91% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 360K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares , representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6643 by 1.75% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 322K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 246K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MASGX - Matthews Asia ESG Fund Investor Class Shares holds 204K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares , representing an increase of 5.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6643 by 0.40% over the last quarter.

