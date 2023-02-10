M3 Partners Increases Position in Willis Lease Finance (WLFC)

Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.60MM shares of Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC). This represents 9.84% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.43MM shares and 7.03% of the company, an increase in shares of 40.37% and an increase in total ownership of 2.81% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Willis Lease Finance. This is a decrease of 71 owner(s) or 48.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WLFC is 0.13%, an increase of 80.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.44% to 2,268K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

M3F holds 600K shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLFC by 57.74% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 284K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 307K shares, representing a decrease of 8.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLFC by 3.64% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 241K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RBF Capital holds 191K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLFC by 7.23% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 77K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers in 120 countries. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services supported by cutting edge technology through its subsidiary Willis Asset Management, as well as various end-of-life solutions for aircraft, engines and aviation materials provided through its subsidiary, Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.