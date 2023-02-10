M3 Partners Increases Position in SWK Holdings (SWKH)

Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.80MM shares of SWK Holdings Corp (SWKH). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 11, 2022 they reported 0.65MM shares and 5.09% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.65% and an increase in total ownership of 1.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.11% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for SWK Holdings is $26.01. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 37.11% from its latest reported closing price of $18.97.

The projected annual revenue for SWK Holdings is $38MM, a decrease of 18.96%. The projected annual EPS is $1.16, a decrease of 12.60%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in SWK Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWKH is 0.22%, an increase of 9.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 11,976K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Carlson Capital L P holds 9,094K shares representing 70.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 951K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 943K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWKH by 11.91% over the last quarter.

M3F holds 795K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 742K shares, representing an increase of 6.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWKH by 3.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 353K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares, representing a decrease of 19.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWKH by 15.07% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 98K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Swk Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SWK Holdings Corporation is a specialized finance company with a focus on the global healthcare sector. SWK partners with ethical product marketers and royalty holders to provide flexible financing solutions at an attractive cost of capital to create long-term value for both SWK's business partners and its investors. SWK believes its financing structures achieve an optimal partnership for companies, institutions and inventors seeking capital for expansion or capital and estate planning by allowing its partners to monetize future cash flow with minimal dilution to their equity stakes. SWK also owns Enteris Biopharma, whose core Peptelligence™ drug delivery technology creates oral formulations of peptide-based and BCS class II, III, and IV small molecules. With Enteris, SWK has the opportunity to grow its specialty finance business by actively building a wholly-owned portfolio of milestones and royalties through licensing activities.

