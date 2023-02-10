M3 Partners Increases Position in Sound Financial Bancorp (SFBC)

Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.17MM shares of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (SFBC). This represents 6.71% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 31, 2022 they reported 0.17MM shares and 6.35% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.44% and an increase in total ownership of 0.36% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sound Financial Bancorp. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFBC is 0.32%, an increase of 3.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.90% to 1,139K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Stilwell Value holds 318K shares representing 12.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 204K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFBC by 4.04% over the last quarter.

M3F holds 173K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares, representing an increase of 5.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFBC by 10.28% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 112K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFBC by 6.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sound Financial Bancorp Declares $0.17 Dividend

On January 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023 will receive the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $40.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.69%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.81%, the lowest has been 1.30%, and the highest has been 3.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=205).

The current dividend yield is 0.33 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Sound Financial Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company, is the parent company of Sound Community Bank, and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington with full-service branches in Seattle, Tacoma, Mountlake Terrace, Sequim, Port Angeles, Port Ludlow and University Place. Sound Community Bank is a Fannie Mae Approved Lender and Seller/Servicer with one Loan Production Office located in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle, Washington.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.