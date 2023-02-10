M3 Partners Increases Position in Rhinebeck Bancorp (RBKB)

Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.89MM shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (RBKB). This represents 7.86% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 26, 2022 they reported 0.59MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 50.95% and an increase in total ownership of 2.66% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rhinebeck Bancorp. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBKB is 0.10%, an increase of 13.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.71% to 1,687K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

M3F holds 886K shares representing 8.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 590K shares, representing an increase of 33.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBKB by 22.45% over the last quarter.

EJF Capital holds 408K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 173K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 154K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Maltese Capital Management holds 109K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation organized as the mid-tier holding company ofRhinebeck Bank (the "Bank")and is itself the majority-owned subsidiary of Rhinebeck Bancorp, MHC. The Bank is a New York chartered stock savings bank which provides a full range of banking and financial services to consumer and commercial customers through its eleven branches and two offices located in Dutchess, Ulster, Orange, and Albany counties in New York State. Financial services including comprehensive brokerage, investment advisory services, financial product sales and employee benefits are offered through Rhinebeck Asset Management, a division of the Bank.

