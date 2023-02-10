M3 Partners Increases Position in Provident Financial Holdings (PROV)

Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.71MM shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV). This represents 9.89% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.62MM shares and 8.28% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.29% and an increase in total ownership of 1.61% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.84% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Provident Financial Holdings is $16.24. The forecasts range from a low of $15.40 to a high of $17.32. The average price target represents an increase of 9.84% from its latest reported closing price of $14.78.

The projected annual revenue for Provident Financial Holdings is $42MM, an increase of 7.10%. The projected annual EPS is $1.36, an increase of 14.92%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Provident Financial Holdings. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PROV is 0.15%, an increase of 1.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 4,476K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

M3F holds 705K shares representing 9.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Raffles Associates holds 381K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares, representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PROV by 2.37% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 345K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PROV by 5.27% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 327K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 329K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PROV by 81.50% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 298K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 322K shares, representing a decrease of 8.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROV by 5.62% over the last quarter.

Provident Financial Holdings Declares $0.14 Dividend

On January 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on March 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $14.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.79%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.39%, the lowest has been 2.47%, and the highest has been 4.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.72 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Provident Financial Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. (the Bank), a federally chartered savings bank. The Bank is a financial services company committed to serving consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The Bank conducts its business operations as Provident Bank and through its subsidiary, Provident Financial Corp. The Bank’s community banking operations primarily consist of accepting deposits from customers within the communities surrounding its full service offices and investing those funds in single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, consumer and other mortgage loans.

