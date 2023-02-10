M3 Partners Increases Position in Provident Bancorp (PVBC)

Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.24MM shares of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (PVBC). This represents 7.02% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 19, 2022 they reported 0.94MM shares and 5.29% of the company, an increase in shares of 32.83% and an increase in total ownership of 1.73% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.84% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Provident Bancorp is $12.24. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 37.84% from its latest reported closing price of $8.88.

The projected annual revenue for Provident Bancorp is $92MM, an increase of 272.95%. The projected annual EPS is $1.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 189 funds or institutions reporting positions in Provident Bancorp. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PVBC is 0.06%, a decrease of 23.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.04% to 7,962K shares. The put/call ratio of PVBC is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,674K shares representing 9.65% ownership of the company.

M3F holds 1,244K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,011K shares, representing an increase of 18.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PVBC by 45.44% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,184K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,189K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PVBC by 3.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 432K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 341K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares, representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PVBC by 6.33% over the last quarter.

Provident Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank, which also operates under the name BankProv. The Provident Bank is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients. The bank is committed to strengthening the economic development of the regions it serves, by working closely with businesses and private clients and delivering superior products and high-touch services to meet their banking needs. The Provident has offices in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. All deposits are insured in full through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF).

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

