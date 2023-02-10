M3 Partners Increases Position in Pioneer Bancorp (PBFS)

Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.52MM shares of Pioneer Bancorp Inc (PBFS). This represents 5.85% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 21, 2022 they reported 1.34MM shares and 5.16% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.25% and an increase in total ownership of 0.69% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pioneer Bancorp. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBFS is 0.07%, an increase of 18.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.67% to 5,834K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 2,014K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares, representing an increase of 6.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBFS by 27.42% over the last quarter.

M3F holds 1,519K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,528K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBFS by 3.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 382K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 254K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 267K shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBFS by 0.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 185K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBFS by 0.47% over the last quarter.

Pioneer Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a leading financial institution in New York's Capital Region, Pioneer Bank has more than $1 billion in assets and operates 22 branches locally. Recognized as a "Best Places to Work" by the Albany Business Review six years running, Pioneer Bank delivers a world-class working environment for its employees and is continually evolving to meet the needs of its customers by offering new products, services and leading technologies. Pioneer Bank is committed to giving back to the communities in which it serves through the Pioneer Bank Charitable Foundation, which provides resources to nonprofit organizations that help improve the quality of life forchildren in the Capital Region.

