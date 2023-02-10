M3 Partners Increases Position in Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB)

Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.55MM shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NECB). This represents 9.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.42MM shares and 8.68% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.89% and an increase in total ownership of 0.92% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.53% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Northeast Community Bancorp is $15.81. The forecasts range from a low of $15.66 to a high of $16.28. The average price target represents an increase of 2.53% from its latest reported closing price of $15.42.

The projected annual revenue for Northeast Community Bancorp is $76MM, an increase of 16.18%. The projected annual EPS is $1.83, an increase of 13.42%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northeast Community Bancorp. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 12.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NECB is 0.20%, an increase of 1.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.97% to 4,942K shares. The put/call ratio of NECB is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

M3F holds 1,547K shares representing 10.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,572K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NECB by 3.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 405K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NECB by 11.20% over the last quarter.

HSFNX - Hennessy Small Cap Financial Fund Investor Class holds 260K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares, representing an increase of 10.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NECB by 14.11% over the last quarter.

Hennessy Advisors holds 255K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 260K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NECB by 12.20% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 207K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares, representing a decrease of 13.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NECB by 0.35% over the last quarter.

Northeast Community Bancorp Declares $0.06 Dividend

On December 15, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 30, 2022 received the payment on February 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $15.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.56%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.16%, the lowest has been 0.54%, and the highest has been 2.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.58 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.67 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.68%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

NorthEast Community Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank. NorthEast Community Bank is a New York State chartered savings bank that operates five full-service branches in New York State and three full-service branches in Massachusetts and loan production offices in White Plains and New City, New York

