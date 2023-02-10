M3 Partners Increases Position in California First National Bancorp (CFNB)

Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.78MM shares of California First National Bancorp (CFNB). This represents 8.02% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 26, 2022 they reported 0.77MM shares and 7.48% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.21% and an increase in total ownership of 0.54% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in California First National Bancorp. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFNB is 0.06%, an increase of 7.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.43% to 142K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 44K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFNB by 7.13% over the last quarter.

TMVAX - RBC Microcap Value Fund A Shares holds 36K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 6.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFNB by 8.67% over the last quarter.

DFSCX - U.s. Micro Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 33K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAT - Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSTX - U.s. Small Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

