Stocks
FNRN

M3 Partners Cuts Stake in First Northern Community Bancorp (FNRN)

February 10, 2023 — 04:31 pm EST

Written by Fintel Staff for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.73MM shares of First Northern Community Bancorp (FNRN). This represents 5.25% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.74MM shares and 5.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.41% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.25% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Northern Community Bancorp. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNRN is 0.64%, a decrease of 6.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 817K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

FNRN / First Northern Community Bancorp Ownership

Banc Funds Co holds 817K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FNRN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.