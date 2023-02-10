M3 Partners Cuts Stake in First Northern Community Bancorp (FNRN)

Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.73MM shares of First Northern Community Bancorp (FNRN). This represents 5.25% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.74MM shares and 5.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.41% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.25% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Northern Community Bancorp. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNRN is 0.64%, a decrease of 6.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 817K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 817K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.