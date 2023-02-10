M3 Partners Cuts Stake in Bogota Financial (BSBK)

Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.74MM shares of Bogota Financial Corp (BSBK). This represents 5.23% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.20MM shares and 8.18% of the company, a decrease in shares of 38.52% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.95% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.99% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bogota Financial is $12.24. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 6.99% from its latest reported closing price of $11.44.

The projected annual revenue for Bogota Financial is $26MM, an increase of 8.97%. The projected annual EPS is $0.56, an increase of 10.70%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bogota Financial. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSBK is 0.15%, a decrease of 9.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.60% to 1,744K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

M3F holds 736K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 970K shares, representing a decrease of 31.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSBK by 32.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 353K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares, representing an increase of 36.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSBK by 61.59% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 145K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSBK by 11.73% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 39K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 7.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSBK by 1.75% over the last quarter.

Bhz Capital Management holds 31K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 25.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSBK by 35.32% over the last quarter.

Bogota Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bogota Financial Corp. is a Maryland corporation organized as the mid-tier holding company of Bogota Savings Bank and is the majority-owned subsidiary of Bogota Financial, MHC. Bogota Savings Bank is a New Jersey chartered stock savings bank that has served the banking needs of its customers in northern and central New Jersey since 1893. It operates from two offices located in Bogota and Teaneck, New Jersey.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.