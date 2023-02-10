M3 Partners Cuts Stake in AmeriServ Financial (ASRV)

Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.45MM shares of AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (ASRV). This represents 2.65% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.01MM shares and 5.89% of the company, a decrease in shares of 54.80% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.24% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in AmeriServ Financial. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASRV is 0.14%, a decrease of 0.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 7,215K shares. The put/call ratio of ASRV is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 1,055K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 659K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 684K shares, representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASRV by 10.94% over the last quarter.

West Chester Capital Advisors holds 616K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 612K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASRV by 18.49% over the last quarter.

M3F holds 454K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 945K shares, representing a decrease of 108.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASRV by 56.54% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 380K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASRV by 3.09% over the last quarter.

AmeriServ Financial Declares $0.03 Dividend

On January 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $4.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.00%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.57%, the lowest has been 1.45%, and the highest has been 3.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.56 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Ameriserv Financial Background Information

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is the parent of AmeriServ Financial Bank and AmeriServ Trust and Financial Services Company in Johnstown, PA. The Company's subsidiaries provide full-service banking and wealth management services through sixteen community offices in southwestern Pennsylvania and Hagerstown, Maryland. The Company also operates loan production offices in Altoona and Monroeville, Pennsylvania. At September 30, 2020, AmeriServ had total assets of $1.3 billion and a tangible book value of $5.36 per common share.

