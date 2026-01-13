M3 (MTHRF) Price Target Increased by 23.01% to 18.55

The average one-year price target for M3 (OTCPK:MTHRF) has been revised to $18.55 / share. This is an increase of 23.01% from the prior estimate of $15.08 dated May 21, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.87 to a high of $24.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 84.92% from the latest reported closing price of $10.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 199 funds or institutions reporting positions in M3. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 5.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTHRF is 0.12%, an increase of 3.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.58% to 59,059K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 11,758K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,920K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,035K shares , representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTHRF by 10.51% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,690K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,709K shares , representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTHRF by 5.64% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,894K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,867K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTHRF by 6.39% over the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 1,808K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

