M3 Mining Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

M3 Mining Ltd. (AU:M3M) has released an update.

M3 Mining Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting, showing strong investor support for their strategic directions. Key approvals included the re-election of directors and the approval of placement facilities, reflecting confidence in the company’s leadership and growth plans. With a market cap of $3.18 million, M3 Mining remains a noteworthy player in the mining sector.

